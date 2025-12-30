Dry, cold weather in Seattle for New Year's Eve

The Brief Seattle's dry, chilly stretch will likely continue until late New Year's Day. In Puget Sound, New Year's Eve is looking cold and shower-free with light winds. This stagnant weather pattern could lead to spotty air quality concerns — along with patchy freezing fog.



Parts of Puget Sound woke up to freezing fog once again. In these areas, black ice was a real concern — especially on bridges and overpasses. In some cases, the fog could last as late as noon or shortly thereafter.

Once the fog lifts, we'll enjoy beautiful, filtered sunshine. You can plan on mid-to-high-level clouds. Highs will only lift to the mid 40s. The Cascade gap communities (e.g. North Bend) could be slightly breezy.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

New Year's Eve forecast in Seattle

What's next:

Evenings and mornings in the coming days will be chilly with lows tumbling to the upper 20s to the low 30s.

As of right now, New Year's Eve is looking great! You can plan on generally light winds, partly cloudy skies with dry weather. It'll be quite chilly, so dress in warm layers. We'll let you know of any updates.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Light showers return by Thursday evening. On Friday, rainy pockets are a possibility. There's a slight uptick in the rain chances on Saturday. Saturday will also feature breezy conditions and moderate mountain snow.

There could be minor-to-moderate amounts of mountain snow at times between Friday and next Monday: stay tuned! Thankfully, we're not forecasting any river flooding for at least the next seven days.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

