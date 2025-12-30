Trooper sues Washington State Patrol over AI deepfake video, harassment

The Brief A longtime Washington State Patrol trooper has filed a lawsuit alleging coworkers circulated a deepfake AI video targeting him because he is gay. The lawsuit claims a pattern of discrimination and harassment, including a rescinded job offer and an internal investigation after a missed shift. It is not yet known who created or shared the deepfake video, which the trooper’s attorney says discovery may uncover.



A new lawsuit filed against the Washington State Patrol accuses some members of circulating a deepfake AI video depicting a gay trooper kissing another coworker.

Attorneys for the trooper say he is a gay man whose rights have been violated by the Washington State Patrol, not only in that instance but in others as well.

What they're saying:

The trooper works in Western Washington and has been with the agency for 19 years. His attorney called the lawsuit a brave step after what he described as several instances of harassment during the trooper’s career.

"It’s very concerning that that type of behavior is taking place in the workplace," the attorney said.

Disturbing allegations are detailed in the complaint over what Trooper Collin Pearson says has been happening to him at the Washington State Patrol.

"He’s being discriminated against based on his sexual orientation in the workplace," said Mark Conrad, Pearson’s attorney.

A Washington State Patrol car seen in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Conrad said Pearson has been subjected to unconstitutional conduct, including what he described as the weaponization of technology against him.

"Most recently there was a deepfake AI video created, which falsely depicts him intimately kissing with another trooper," Conrad said. "This video is apparently being circulated around the Washington State Patrol."

According to Conrad, the fake images show Pearson in uniform with a Washington State Patrol vehicle in the background.

"You can hear a voice that says, ‘This is SWAT training, no homo,’" Conrad said.

Conrad said the video was not the first incident involving his client. He said that in early 2023, Pearson attempted to leave the agency after receiving a job offer from the Des Moines Police Department.

Conrad said he was told the Des Moines police chief received a phone call during which the caller said the department should not hire Pearson. The job offer was later rescinded.

Months later, Conrad said Pearson was on approved sick leave with the Washington State Patrol for a couple of days. Before his next shift, the complaint states Pearson" inadvertently overslept after his phone died overnight and failed to notify his supervisor that he would miss his shift."

The lawsuit alleges a trooper was sent to Pearson’s home and, after someone else opened the door, entered without permission or consent, woke Pearson and interrogated him.

"WSP officers then sent officers from the Ruston Police Department to conduct an additional check," Conrad said. "This turned into a full blown internal investigation and that’s for a missed day of work."

What's next:

As the case moves forward, Conrad said discovery will be critical in determining how widespread the alleged behavior may be within the Washington State Patrol.

"I would expect that through this lawsuit, this is exactly what we are going to uncover," Conrad said.

The Washington State Patrol responded to the lawsuit through spokesperson Chris Loftis, who said the agency believes all employees have the right to work in an environment where skills, abilities and dignity are valued and where employees are free from bias, harassment and intimidation.

Regarding the court case, Loftis said that by policy and practice, the Washington State Patrol does not comment on pending litigation.

Conrad said he hopes discovery will reveal who created the deepfake video during discovery.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle woman finds hidden cameras aimed at her home

Seattle’s most anticipated new openings in 2026

AI videos, conspiracy claims muddy reality after South King County flooding

South Hill, WA neighbors recall deadly shooting involving deputies

Neighbor explains how she escaped Lynnwood apartment fire that took the life of a neighbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.