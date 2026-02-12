Seattle weather: Cloudy start with afternoon sun Thursday, rain returns Friday
SEATTLE - A cloudy start to Thursday with areas of dense fog, especially in the southwest interior. Skies will clear by midday with more afternoon sunshine.
A cloudy start to Thursday with areas of dense fog, especially in the southwest interior. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Thursday will be the last mild day before we start to cool down Friday into the weekend.
Thursday will be the last mild day before we start to cool down into the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Our next frontal system will move in late Thursday through Saturday, bringing more showers and cooler temperatures. Snow levels will also start to lower to around 3000', which will bring some snow mix to the mountain passes. No major snow event is expected, but the higher peaks could see several inches.
Our next frontal system will move in late Thursday through the Saturday, bringing more showers and cooler temperatures.
MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE
Police in Kirkland, WA identify cold case victim from 1985 with genetic testing
Crowds climb, damage Seattle's historic pergola after Seahawks Super Bowl win
Seattle shooting injures 2, police search for suspects
How to watch Seattle Mariners Spring Training games for free in 2026
DNA links serial killer to 1992 murder of Oregon grandmother
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team and the National Weather Service.