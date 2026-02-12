Seattle weather: Cloudy start with afternoon sun Thursday, rain returns Friday

The Brief Thursday starts cloudy with areas of dense fog, especially in the southwest interior, before clearing to afternoon sunshine. It will be the last mild day before cooler temperatures return Friday and continue into the weekend. Showers move in late Thursday, with lowering snow levels bringing light snow to mountain passes but no major storm expected.



A cloudy start to Thursday with areas of dense fog, especially in the southwest interior. Skies will clear by midday with more afternoon sunshine.

Thursday will be the last mild day before we start to cool down Friday into the weekend.

Our next frontal system will move in late Thursday through Saturday, bringing more showers and cooler temperatures. Snow levels will also start to lower to around 3000', which will bring some snow mix to the mountain passes. No major snow event is expected, but the higher peaks could see several inches.

