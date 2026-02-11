Wetter weekend ahead in Seattle for Valentine's Day

article

The Brief Following a sunny parade day, Thursday will start with freezing temperatures and fog before clearing to sunshine and highs in the low 50s. Rain and cooler weather return Friday and will persist through Valentine's weekend, bringing gray skies, isolated showers, and minor mountain snow. Highs will drop into the mid-40s by Presidents' Day, maintaining a damp and cloudy pattern with sparse showers into early next week.



We had beautiful, albeit chilly weather for the Seahawks parade, with highs on Wednesday reaching the upper 40s to the low 50s under mostly sunny skies, creating a nearly perfect backdrop for the celebration.

Only a few communities saw patchy fog early in the morning, but that cleared quickly, leaving behind crisp air and bright sunshine through the afternoon.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cloudy and cold to close out the week

What's next:

Heading into Thursday morning, expect cloudier skies and some isolated fog once again, with overnight temperatures tumbling into the 30s for most neighborhoods — so another frigid start to the day.

You’ll definitely want the heavier coat early on. By Thursday afternoon, we’ll see increasing sunshine developing, helping temperatures rebound into the low 50s in Seattle and nearby areas.

Temperatures will tumble to the 30s around Seattle for Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Chilly, rainy Valentine’s weekend

Big picture view:

Rain, clouds, and cooler weather all return on Friday and carry into the weekend, including Valentine’s Day. We’re looking at cooler temperatures overall, occasional isolated showers, and a generally gray pattern settling back in.

If you have outdoor plans or dinner reservations, keep the umbrella handy and allow for a few passing showers. In the mountains, minor snow is expected during this stretch, with light accumulations at higher elevations.

Snow levels will lower in Western Washington as cooler air returns to the area, including in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By Presidents' Day, highs will hover in the mid-40s, bringing a cooler feel across the region. We’re also watching for a couple of sparse showers Monday and Tuesday. Nothing especially widespread or impactful at this point, but enough to keep skies mostly cloudy and the air feeling damp and seasonably cool as we head into next week.

Dry skies will continue in Seattle through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much!

Warmly,

The FOX 13 Weather Team

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

The Super Bowl parade will follow this route through Seattle

Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning 'Dark Side' defense: the new 'Legion of Boom'?

How to watch, stream the Seahawks Super Bowl parade in Seattle

Where to get a Seahawks Rally Card during Seattle Super Bowl parade

T-Mobile offering Seattle fans free Seahawks merch to celebrate Super Bowl 2026 win

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.