Decreasing haze, cooling temps around Western WA through weekend
SEATTLE - Residents across much of Western Washington will start to see relief from hot and hazy days as shifting wind patterns clear out the skies and bring in cooler weather heading into next week. Ilona McCauley has your weekend forecast ready.
