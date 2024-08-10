Expand / Collapse search

Decreasing haze, cooling temps around Western WA through weekend

By
Published  August 10, 2024 5:53pm PDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 13 Seattle

FOX 13 News at 5 Weekend Weather Forecast

Ilona McCauley has your weekend weather forecast and what Western Washingtonians should expect next week as a cool down makes it way to the area.

SEATTLE - Residents across much of Western Washington will start to see relief from hot and hazy days as shifting wind patterns clear out the skies and bring in cooler weather heading into next week. Ilona McCauley has your weekend forecast ready. 

