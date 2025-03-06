Seattle weather: Dry day for Friday, rain returns Saturday

The Brief A cold overnight again Thursday night with temperatures near freezing, especially in the South Puget Sound. Friday will be dry throughout most of the day after some possible morning fog.



A cold overnight again tonight with temperatures near freezing, especially in the South Puget Sound. We could see some fog early in the morning, and it will be dry throughout most of the day on Friday.

We will see a few showers pop up late in the day on the North Olympic Peninsula, through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and the San Juan Islands. Otherwise we will see some sunbreaks with temperatures in the low 50s.

What's next:

Temperatures in the mountains will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. No new snow, but we could get some over the weekend with conditions changing. In fact, starting on Saturday we will see showers in the forecast through the middle of next week. The rain gets stronger on Wednesday and Thursday and with the added rain we also have added wind.

Have a great day!

Stephen

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

