Seattle weather: Staying dry Thursday and Friday

The Brief Thursday and Friday will be sunny, dry and a bit chilly. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and cloudy, with showers back for the start of next week.



Thursday will turn mostly sunny in Western Washington as a nice stretch of dry weather continues.

Low-level clouds will evaporate midday leading to mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be close to the seasonal average, in the mid 50s.

Thursday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine to Western Washington with highs near average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers return this weekend

Big picture view:

The ridge of high pressure keeping us dry and sunny is going to shift inland on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be dry and partly cloudy, while we could see a few showers on Saturday as the next system pushes inland.

The best chance for widespread rain in the greater Seattle area will hit on Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow levels will also drop on Sunday night, bringing 1 to 3 inches to the Cascade passes.

Light rain showers will return to the Puget Sound area this weekend, with the heaviest rain on the northwest coast. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will drop on Monday, bringing 1-3 inches of snow to the passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

A chance of lowland rain will stay in the forecast through the middle of next week.

Showers return on Saturday in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.