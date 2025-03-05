Seattle weather: Nice sunny Thursday ahead

The Brief We are expecting sunshine in the Seattle area after some morning fog Thursday morning. Friday we will see some clouds, and then Saturday we will have some sunbreaks.



Thursday we should see some sunshine after the morning fog. Temperatures will be in the low 50s. It will end up being a pretty nice day. In the mountains, temps will be in the upper 30s at the pass level.

Today was the first 6p sunset, and we only have 3 more, because we are springing our clocks ahead this weekend. This graphic shows how much daylight we are gaining in the month of March. Wow! 100 more minutes. Spring arrives on March 20.

What's next:

Friday we will see some clouds, and then Saturday we will have some sunbreaks. Sunday will start out nice, but showers return, and then they stay around through the middle of next week.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.