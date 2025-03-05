Sunnier, drier weather sticking around in Seattle

The Brief Dry, sunny, and chillier weather returns to Seattle for the rest of the week. The skies will cloud over Saturday and Sunday. Rain returns on Monday.



Drier and sunnier weather can be expected in the Seattle area on Wednesday afternoon to Thursday. Clouds roll in on Friday with showers holding off until next workweek.

The day will start with showers along the coast, but partly to mostly sunny skies will follow for Seattle this afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Later this afternoon, highs will rise to the low 50s for most backyards. Early this morning, isolated showers brushed through the coastal beaches. Fewer showers are on tap this afternoon. For the I-5 corridor later today, you can expect partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures rise to the low 50s across much of Western Washington on Wednesday afternoon, including in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunny and cold in Seattle!

Local perspective:

Overnight temperatures tumble to the 30s in Seattle and many of the surrounding communities the next few mornings. We can't rule out super spotty fog early Thursday and Friday mornings in the typical areas (e.g. South Sound neighborhoods like Olympia and Centralia).

Highs will reach the low 50s daily through the end of the workweek in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Abundant sunshine will be ongoing on Thursday. Clouds thicken slightly on Friday.

While this weekend will be gray, it'll be dry with highs lifting to almost 60 degrees. Wet weather is back in action next Monday and Tuesday.

Highs warm to almost 60 degrees this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Allergy season in western Washington

Big picture view:

Allergy season is getting worse for many areas across the U.S. - and that includes the Pacific Northwest. According to a new report from the nonprofit Climate Central, the growing season is getting longer. Here's what we mean by that: since the 1970s, the span between the year's last and first freezes in the U.S. has lengthened by an average of 20 days. A warmer, earlier spring gives plants more time to grow and release pollen.

The graph below shows that the growing season has increased by 8 days in the Seattle and Tacoma area between 1970 and 2024.

A new report reveals that allergy season is getting worse and longer in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

In Spokane, the numbers are more dramatic. The growing season there has climbed to 31 days in the last 50 plus years.

Research shows that a warming climate doesn't just extend the pollen season, it can boost pollen production, especially in grasses and ragweed. Some data indicates that as high rates of carbon dioxide continue, the U.S. could face up to a 200 percent increase in pollen production by the end of this century.

As the growing season increases in the Seattle area, so does the allergy season. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

