Cooler, wetter weather ahead in mid-March in Seattle

The Brief Temperatures in Seattle will stick in the 50s, with cooler weather returning later this week. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be cool and dry. We "spring forward" on Sunday, and rain will come back Sunday and into next week.



Temperatures this week in Seattle will range in the 50s, but cooler weather could make a comeback in the region for the middle part of March.

Steady rain Tuesday morning will give way to scattered showers in the afternoon around Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 40s and low 50s around the greater Seattle area. You can expect steady rain at times this morning. Showers will turn more hit-and-miss this afternoon.

Temperatures will teeter in the upper 40s to low 50s in the greater Seattle area on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain winding down in Seattle, cold weather returns

What's next:

A few downpours could be locally heavy today. Later, we'll alternate between sunbreaks and showers. There might be a weak, isolated thunderstorm along the coast.

There might be minor snow at Stevens and White Passes today with mostly rain falling at Snoqualmie Pass. We can't rule out light snowflakes at Snoqualmie Pass tonight or early tomorrow, but snow won't bring much if any impacts at the passes today or tomorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature increasing sunshine with drier weather. Overnight temperatures drop to the 30s.

Highs will reach the low 50s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Lowland rain, mountain snow and blustery weather arrives around parts of Western Washington by Sunday evening.

Temperatures consistently rise to the 50s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Next week is looking noticeably cooler and cloudier with a daily chance for rain. Remember, the extended part of the forecast is highly subject to change. Stick with us!

Highs in the Seattle area will cool to the mid to upper 40s for the middle part of March. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Cooler and wetter-than-normal weather is predicted in Seattle for mid-March. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Abby Acone and Brian MacMillan.

