Cloudy skies, showers continue in Seattle this week

The Brief Last week saw highs in the 60s and sunny weather around Seattle. Dark and damp conditions return this week, with highs in the 40s and 50s and on-and-off showers.



For today, you can plan on highs in the upper 40s to the low 50s. Gray skies linger. There will be on-and-off light showers today.

Stray showers could be on-and-off in nature on Monday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Not quite spring in Seattle

Local perspective:

Tomorrow will be a mixed bag: at times, there could be beautiful sunbreaks. At other moments, moderate-to-heavy rain could fall. There may be stray, weak thunderstorms over the coast. It could be briefly breezy Tuesday afternoon or evening.

People in Seattle can expect cloudy weather on Monday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers potentially continue Wednesday morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast.

Highs consistently reach the low 50s for at least the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Thursday will truly be the bright spot this week with mostly sunny skies and dry weather. Friday will be dry but cloudier.

An atmospheric river could take aim at Western Washington next weekend - triggering lowland snow and scattered mountain snow. Saturday could be blustery as well.

Showers remain in the forecast for Seattle into Wednesday - returning again next weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay tuned for any changes to this forecast!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models analyzed by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Abby Acone and Brian MacMillan.

