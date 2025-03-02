Cloudier, cooler and slightly wetter weather ahead for Seattle

After a blast of mild, spring-like weather around Western Washington to round out the month of February, cooler temperatures arrive on Sunday. Highs remain in the low 50s through next weekend. Temperatures for next week could wind up even cooler in the upper 40s!

Showers are possible on Sunday (mostly south of Seattle). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today, there might be a few isolated showers. The damp weather will favor locations south of Seattle and near the Oregon state line; however, we can't rule out a stray shower elsewhere.



Temperatures this afternoon will land in the low 50s.

Across the Puget Sound region, highs will land in the low 50s on Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday morning could begin a little drippy for some backyards. Where showers develop tomorrow morning, the early commute could be a bit slippery. Drier (albeit cloudy) weather takes over Monday afternoon.



Tuesday morning may be quiet, but showers could brush through Western Washington by the afternoon and evening - lingering into Wednesday morning.

Highs drop to the low 50s over the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier and sunnier weather will follow on Thursday and Friday.



Over the mountains, there could be brief, minor and isolated snowflakes on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavier snow is a possibility next weekend over the North Cascades. Stay tuned for the latest on the timing, impacts and coverage of any mountain snow next Saturday and Sunday - things will likely evolve and change.

Light snowflakes are possible over the mountain passes Tuesday and Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the lowlands next weekend, an atmospheric river could deliver wet and gusty weather. We'll be watching that potential carefully.

There's a daily chance of showers in Seattle between Sunday and Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and enjoy your Sunday!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

