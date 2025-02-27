Seattle weather: Dry and mild weather continues Friday

The Brief A very pleasant and mild Friday expected with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far, 11 degrees above the average.



Today was the warmest day of the year so far. We got to 63 degrees! That's 11 degrees above the average, but shy of the record of 70 degrees. By the way, that's the earliest 70 in the record books for a year, although it was in 1968.

Your day planner for tomorrow:

What's next:

We could see some fog early and maybe a few clouds, but otherwise it will be sunny for the day with highs near 60 - not quite as warm as Thursday. Very pleasant and mild.

Freezing level is 9,000 feet and temperatures at the pass level will be right around 50. Nice day throughout the region, as you can see with temperatures in the upper 50s near the coast, and at or just above 60 elsewhere. It will be nice regionally too. With sunshine throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. 71 in Medford, and Boise will get to 56.

Make sure to enjoy the Friday sunshine and warmth. Rain returns on Sunday afternoon, and Monday will be a rainy day. By the middle of next week the sunshine will be back, but it will be cooler.

Have a great day!

Stephen

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

