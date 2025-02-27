Seattle weather: Thursday will be warm, sunny in western WA

The Brief Conditions will be warm, sunny and spring-like through the weekend. The next chance for rain will come late Sunday into Monday.



Comfortable temperatures and sunshine are in the forecast for the next three days as spring-like weather hits western Washington.

A small earthquake shook the Kitsap Peninsula early Thursday morning near Bremerton. The 2.9 magnitude quake hit at 5:16 AM. There are no reports of damage or injuries.

A small earthquake shook the Kitsap Peninsula early Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

When will rain return to Seattle?

What's next:

A weak front will bring more cloud cover and a few sprinkles to the northern Washington Coast on Thursday morning. Clouds may linger longer over the Olympic Peninsula this afternoon, but the central and south Puget Sound areas will enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

The coast and north sound will be cloudy, but the central and south sound will see sunshine Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tree pollens are at very high levels right now, according to the Northwest Asthma and Allergy Center. The tree pollen season extends through June, and grass pollens start up in April.

Tree pollens are starting to kick in around western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Warm and dry conditions continue on Friday as a ridge of high pressure moves back over the area.

On Saturday we will see increasing cloud cover as the ridge shifts east. However, temperatures will remain well above average. This will open the door to some light showers on Sunday and Monday. We will be back to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next chance for rain arrives Sunday into Monday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models analyzed by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

