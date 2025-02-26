Seattle weather: Warmest day of 2025 in Seattle so far

The Brief Wednesday will be the warmest day of 2025 in Seattle, with temperatures close to 60 degrees. Temperatures have not been this warm since Nov. 8, 2024. A high pressure system will push the sunny, dry conditions eastward into the weekend, leading to light showers in our area.



Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year so far in Seattle with high temperatures close to 60 degrees.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring patchy morning fog and lots of afternoon sunshine Wednesday.

The last time Sea-Tac Airport hit 60 degrees was on Nov. 8, 2024.

It will be the warmest day of the year so far in western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dry and sunny conditions return to western Washington

Big picture view:

A weak system will push into western Washington early Thursday morning, but most of the rain showers will break up as the front moves inland. The best chance for rain will be in the north Puget Sound, on the Washington Coast and over the Olympic Peninsula. Temperatures will remain warm on Thursday, in the upper 50s for most.

Dry weather and partly sunny skies return on Friday with temperatures back in the mid to upper 50s.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the dry weather will push east on Saturday, opening the door for a chance of light showers over the weekend. The best chance for showers will be Saturday night into Sunday.

What's next:

It has been a wet 10 days, but western Washington needed it after a very dry start to February. Seattle will end the month with slightly below average rainfall totals.

The last 10 days have been a soaker in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There are no major storms in the forecast for at least the next seven days.

It will be a warmer and mainly dry week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story comes from weather models analyzed by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

