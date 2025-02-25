Seattle weather: When will the wind die down? Here's what we know

The Brief The worst of the storm is over, with the wind and rain dying down around Puget Sound. Conditions look to be dry and sunny this week, and temperatures will hang in the upper 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year so far, nearing 60 degrees.



A wet and windy Tuesday morning will transition to a calmer and drier afternoon for most spots around the Puget Sound area.

The worst of the storm is over and the rest of Tuesday will feature easing wind gusts and drier conditions by the late afternoon for most spots. A Puget Sound Convergence Zone will develop over Snohomish County this afternoon, so rain will linger longer there.

Strong winds in Seattle

By the numbers:

Here’s a look at some of the peak wind gusts overnight:

A map showing peak wind gusts in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The peak gust of 52 mph at Sea-Tac Airport was just short of the strongest peak gust ever recorded in February at Seattle-Tacoma airport. A 53 mph peak gust was recorded February 7, 2008.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s, with decreasing clouds after sunset.

Wind will calm and rain will decrease heading into Tuesday afternoon in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will calm down Tuesday afternoon and evening in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The mountains will see 6 to 12 inches of additional snow accumulation over the passes today. Snow levels will be around 3,500 feet.

The low pressure system responsible for the wind and rain will move out of the picture later today, as a ridge of high pressure builds over the area on Wednesday. With plenty of moisture on the ground, we will likely wake up to patchy fog on Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year so far, with afternoon highs close to 60 degrees. Thursday will be mild as well, with highs in the upper 50s.

The next chance of showers hits both days this weekend, but any accumulations look light. There are no big storms in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Mainly dry conditions will persist in Seattle Wednesday through Friday.

