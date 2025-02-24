Seattle weather: Wet and windy night ahead for western Washington

After a stormy start to Tuesday, a quieter weekend is ahead with more sunbreaks and highs near 60.

Power outages and downed trees are possible in some communities.

A strong area of low pressure will move onshore overnight Monday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to our area

We are tracking strong wind gusts and heavy rain across western Washington overnight into Tuesday morning. Some areas could wake up to power outages and downed trees.

What To Know:

Pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain could slow the early commute.

Traveling will become quite challenging over the mountains – particularly at Stevens and White Passes. There’s a small chance that snow will be accumulating at Snoqualmie Pass, too.

There’s an elevated risk of landslides around Western Washington and avalanches in the backcountry of the mountains.

Showers will gradually taper Tuesday afternoon – except for where a convergence zone is ongoing.

A Winter Storm Warning is posted for most of the Cascades above 4,000 feet in elevation. Upwards of one to two feet of snow could fall, depending on the location.