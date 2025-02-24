Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Southwest Interior, Bremerton and vicinity, North Coast, Tacoma Area, Central Coast, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Seattle and vicinity
9
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:08 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:55 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Hood Canal Area, Western Whatcom County, Bellevue and Vicinity, Western Skagit County
Flood Watch
until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County, Lewis County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM PST, Garfield County, Spokane County, Asotin County

Seattle weather: Wet and windy night ahead for western Washington

By
Published  February 24, 2025 8:39pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle Weather: High wind warning through Tuesday morning

FOX 13 is Seattle and Western Washington’s source for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports.

The Brief

    • A strong area of low pressure will move onshore overnight Monday bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to our area
    • Power outages and downed trees are possible in some communities.
    • After a stormy start to Tuesday, a quieter weekend is ahead with more sunbreaks and highs near 60.

SEATTLE - We are tracking strong wind gusts and heavy rain across western Washington overnight into Tuesday morning. Some areas could wake up to power outages and downed trees.

What To Know:

  • Pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain could slow the early commute.
  • Traveling will become quite challenging over the mountains – particularly at Stevens and White Passes. There’s a small chance that snow will be accumulating at Snoqualmie Pass, too.
  • There’s an elevated risk of landslides around Western Washington and avalanches in the backcountry of the mountains.
  • Showers will gradually taper Tuesday afternoon – except for where a convergence zone is ongoing.
  • A Winter Storm Warning is posted for most of the Cascades above 4,000 feet in elevation. Upwards of one to two feet of snow could fall, depending on the location.
  • Between five and twelve inches of snow (or more) could fall along Snoqualmie Pass: totals there will depend on how quickly temperatures cool to the freezing mark tonight (if they cool that low at all).
Active night ahead with more wind and rain on the way overnight.

A strong low moves onshore, increasing the widespread rainfall. It may be heavy at times.

What's next:

  • Winds become rather widespread by 7 p.m., but gusts won’t peak for many in Puget Sound until between 10 p.m. today and 4 a.m. Tuesday. Winds will ease much more substantially by noon on Tuesday.
  • Some communities could wake up to power outages and downed trees. Greater impacts are expected in the South Sound and along the coast.
  • Should winds get as strong as we expect, there could be roads closed due to downed trees in addition to dark intersections with the power off.
A gusty night ahead with strong winds increasing by Monday evening.

A deep low pressure area will move onshore overnight, increasing winds from the south. 

  • Gusts could reach upwards of 55-65 mph along the Washington coast. That’s where high surf could create super dangerous conditions along the water as well.
  • Gusts could range between 50-60 mph for the South Sound, Kitsap Peninsula and the Southwest Interior.
  • For those covered in a Wind Advisory, there could be gusts to 45-50 mph.
Gusty weather could trigger power outages and damages around the greater Seattle area Monday evening.

Strong winds will increase from Monday evening to Tuesday morning in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Looking Ahead:

After a stormy start to Tuesday, a quieter weekend ahead with more sun breaks and highs near 60. Another slight chance of showers by the weekend.

The extended forecast for the greater Seattle area.

After a stormy start to Tuesday, a quieter weekend ahead with more sunbreaks and highs near 60.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

