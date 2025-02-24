Seattle weather: Wet and windy night ahead for western Washington
SEATTLE - We are tracking strong wind gusts and heavy rain across western Washington overnight into Tuesday morning. Some areas could wake up to power outages and downed trees.
What To Know:
- Pockets of moderate-to-heavy rain could slow the early commute.
- Traveling will become quite challenging over the mountains – particularly at Stevens and White Passes. There’s a small chance that snow will be accumulating at Snoqualmie Pass, too.
- There’s an elevated risk of landslides around Western Washington and avalanches in the backcountry of the mountains.
- Showers will gradually taper Tuesday afternoon – except for where a convergence zone is ongoing.
- A Winter Storm Warning is posted for most of the Cascades above 4,000 feet in elevation. Upwards of one to two feet of snow could fall, depending on the location.
- Between five and twelve inches of snow (or more) could fall along Snoqualmie Pass: totals there will depend on how quickly temperatures cool to the freezing mark tonight (if they cool that low at all).
A strong low moves onshore, increasing the widespread rainfall. It may be heavy at times.
What's next:
- Winds become rather widespread by 7 p.m., but gusts won’t peak for many in Puget Sound until between 10 p.m. today and 4 a.m. Tuesday. Winds will ease much more substantially by noon on Tuesday.
- Some communities could wake up to power outages and downed trees. Greater impacts are expected in the South Sound and along the coast.
- Should winds get as strong as we expect, there could be roads closed due to downed trees in addition to dark intersections with the power off.
A deep low pressure area will move onshore overnight, increasing winds from the south.
- Gusts could reach upwards of 55-65 mph along the Washington coast. That’s where high surf could create super dangerous conditions along the water as well.
- Gusts could range between 50-60 mph for the South Sound, Kitsap Peninsula and the Southwest Interior.
- For those covered in a Wind Advisory, there could be gusts to 45-50 mph.
Strong winds will increase from Monday evening to Tuesday morning in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Looking Ahead:
After a stormy start to Tuesday, a quieter weekend ahead with more sun breaks and highs near 60. Another slight chance of showers by the weekend.
The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.
