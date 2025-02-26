Seattle weather: Drier and milder weather into the weekend

The Brief Mild days in western Washington continue until early next week with a slight chance of showers, mainly south. The 60-degree weather is right on time, as we typically see our first 60-degree day around February 22nd.



We are wrapping up a beautiful day today with highs topping 60 degrees at Sea-Tac, officially making it the warmest day so far this year. A weak ridge of high pressure kept us dry today, but enough high and mid-level clouds to ensure a colorful sunset.

What's next:

Another mild day is forecast for Thursday with highs back into the low 60s. Our 60-degree weather is right on time in western Washington. We typically see our first 60-degree day around February 22nd. The earliest we've seen it is Jan. 3rd of 2020, and the latest was April 11, 1954. Luckily, we don't have to wait that long this year to see a little warmth.

A weak front will bring a slight chance of showers along the coast and to our northern region near the Canadian border. The front will weaken and fall apart as it moves onshore, so rainfall will be very isolated and light.

Mild days continue till early next week with a slight chance of showers, mainly south.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

