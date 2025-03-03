The Brief We're tracking rainy and somewhat breezy conditions throughout the day Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are looking drier and a bit sunnier.



Overnight temperatures will be in the low 40s, with some spots in the upper 30s. It will be dry overnight, and mainly cloudy. The morning commute should also be dry until we get to around 8 or 8:30 when the rain starts to arrive in the Puget Sound region. By noon it will be raining everywhere.

Not only will it be raining, there will also be breezy conditions throughout the day. Not damaging winds, but breezy enough to point it out. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s to just over 50 degrees. We are back to normal temperatures. The bulk of the rain occurs midday, and by the time the evening rolls around it will just be few showers here and there. The snow level will be at 3,500 feet, so you can expect a wintry mix at the pass level.

What's next:

Some off and on showers throughout Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. By the time Wednesday afternoon rolls around we should see dry conditions, and actually Wednesday afternoon looks pretty nice and so does Thursday. Friday clouds return with a chance of showers heading into the weekend. It is spring ahead weekend, so the sunset on Sunday will be after 7 p.m.

Have a great day

Stephen

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle weather anchor Stephen Kilbreath and the National Weather Service.

