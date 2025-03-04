Seattle weather: Drier skies, afternoon highs nearing 60

The Brief Mid-week weather shows a clearing sky, and cool temperatures. A cooler and wetter two weeks are ahead for the western Washington region. Remember, there is a time change this weekend, clocks will spring forward an hour on Sunday.



After a breezy and wet afternoon on Tuesday, skies will dry out as the disturbance, and its associated cold front, exit western Washington during the day on Wednesday. By Wednesday night, skies will clear, allowing fog to form by Thursday morning.

Decreasing clouds and showers are forecast beginning tonight. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Sounders are set to kickoff against Cruz Azul at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. You'll definitely want your scarves so you can get your Scarves Up," but you'll luckily be able to leave the rain gear home. Temperatures will be in the 40's for much of the match.

Chances of showers will decrease throughout the day on Wednesday and fans will enjoy a mainly dry match.

After morning fog burns off Thursday and Friday, skies are forecast to be partly to mostly sunny through the end of the week before some showers return by the weekend. Don't forget the time change on Sunday morning. We spring forward and hour. It's also a great time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Drier times the next few days with more rain and cooler days next week.

Looking out a little further, early indications point to a cooler and wetter 2-week period between March 11-17. Lowland rain will fall, along with some much-needed mountain snow.

Cooler and wetter-than-normal weather is predicted in Seattle for mid-March. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

