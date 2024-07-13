Dry, sunny and hot weather on repeat in Seattle this week

Dry, sunny and hot weather will be on repeat in Seattle this week. Highs are expected to reach the 80s on a daily basis; however, the low 90s are possible in the Emerald City on Wednesday.



This afternoon, temperatures will skyrocket well above average, but it's nowhere close to the 98 degree high Sea-Tac Airport experienced a few days ago!



Cooler temperatures are forecast for the coast where clouds hovered earlier this morning.

Highs will range in the upper 70s to upper 80s around Seattle and Puget Sound Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Heat Advisory is posted for Central and Eastern Washington this weekend due to highs reaching 95 to 105 degrees. If you have family or friends in the highlighted areas below, check that they're taking care and drinking plenty of water. There are also some air quality concerns in the Methow Valley and Central Washington due to wildfires.



Remember to be extra cautious this time of year when it comes to heeding burn bans and avoiding starting fires. In general, the landscape is drying out, and relative humidity levels are dropping across the Pacific Northwest.

A Heat Advisory is in effect this weekend for Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Back here in Puget Sound, temperatures range in the 80s on a daily basis through the end of the seven-day forecast. The hottest temperatures will take place on Wednesday.

High temperatures in Seattle will range in the 80s daily, except for Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There may be a few cloudy mornings ahead – namely on Monday and Thursday.



Take good care! Drink plenty of water and head into a building with air conditioning on the hottest days this week if you don't have A/C at home.

Dry, sunny and hot weather will be on repeat in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and X @abbyacone

