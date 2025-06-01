Dry, sunny weather for first week of June in Seattle

After waking up to patches of clouds this morning, bright beautiful sunshine is forecast for the rest of the day today. Highs will reach the upper 60s for many backyards.

Highs will crest to almost 70 in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will hover around the average which sits at 69 degrees today at Sea-Tac Airport.

Later tonight, there’s a small chance after dark and before 11 p.m. of seeing the aurora borealis. The colors would likely be rather faint. Whether we see the aurora depends on the timing of the conditions. As you’d imagine, space weather forecasting is challenging. It wouldn’t be nearly as impressive as the northern lights we experienced in May of last year.

Warmer weather returns to Seattle for the upcoming workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For the entire first week of June, we’re predicting dry, sunny and mild weather in Seattle. Enjoy the lovely forecast!

Glistening sunshine and dry weather is in store for Seattle all week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

