Dry, sunny weather lingers in Seattle

Mother Nature is winning brownie points this weekend with Seattleites who've craved the sunshine, but for skiers and snowboarders itching for fresh powder — Mother Nature will have to work harder to get the thumbs up.

Plentiful sunshine will be on repeat in Seattle in the coming days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fresh mountain snow and lowland rain aren't expected until possibly Friday. Next weekend is trending cloudier, cooler and wetter; however, this forecast still has plenty of time to change.

After enjoying dry weather during the Hawks game, we're forecasting overnight lows to tumble to the mid 20s to mid 30s. We can't rule out isolated fog and freezing fog for some, primarily in the South Sound.

Fog and freezing fog could develop in communities south of Seattle early Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday afternoon will be a stunner with plentiful sunshine.

Dry, quiet and sunny weather is predicted again in Seattle for Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning fog will be followed by afternoon sunshine on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Tuesday. Rain could stage a comeback on Friday.

Dry, quiet and beautiful weather will continue around Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

