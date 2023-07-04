Seattle weather: Temps near 90 on Wednesday; fire risk still high

Highs on Tuesday went soaring above average again! SeaTac hit 88 at the airport with even warmer highs to the south. Normal for this time of year is 75.

Overnight, skies are mainly clear with just a few high-passing clouds. Temperatures run warmer only cooling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Out the door Wednesday, just a few high clouds to the north for a brief moment, otherwise, plenty of sunshine out of the gate.

Highs Wednesday will approach record heat again. The number to beat tomorrow for SeaTac is 91 set back in 2015.

We'll see less haze tomorrow with air quality values in the good to moderate zone for most.

A "Red Flag Warning" stays in effect through Wednesday evening.

This alert is in place because of our extremely dry grounds, well above average temperatures, along with relative humidity between 15-20%. This combination is a recipe for high fire danger.

The "Heat Risk" will stay in the minor to moderate criteria through Thursday. If you are sensitive to heat, please limit your time outdoors.

High pressure remains in control through the rest of the week. A weak disturbance will pass by on Friday bringing early clouds with temperatures trending cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s. During this time, the mountains could see a slight chance for a few thunderstorms to fire up as the atmosphere becomes a bit unstable.

We're forecasting perfect conditions for the 93rd MLB All-Star game Tuesday evening at T-Mobile Park. Highs warm to near 77. Catch all the action on FOX 13 - Enjoy!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

