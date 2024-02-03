Dry weekend with showers returning Monday

Enjoy the dry weather this weekend! Isolated showers return Monday.

After tracking pockets of fog this morning (even freezing fog in some cases), we're forecasting a lovely mixture of mostly cloudy skies and a few sunbreaks today. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our quiet weather today is due to a high pressure pattern at the surface. This system blocks out other storm systems and provides us with shower-free skies.

Sunday will be glorious, featuring morning fog and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures could warm to around 50 in Seattle. Maximize on the sunshine and get outside!

By Monday, a weak area of low pressure will give us cloudier skies. This system could also trigger light showers.

Tuesday through Thursday, there will be on-and-off showers in the lowlands, but heavy precipitation looks unlikely at this point. A few glimpses of sunshine are also possible for the middle of the week.

Long-term, we're predicting a warmer and drier-than-normal trend for February, March and April. Remember, these big-picture projections are very subject to change. There could certainly be days or even weeks of cooler and wetter-than-normal weather the next three months, but it's likely that when viewed as a whole - things could wind up warmer and drier than average.

Highs range in the mid to upper 40s for the upcoming workweek. On an almost daily basis starting Monday, there might be light mountain snow. This will be wonderful for freshening up the ski slopes - though our mountain snowpack could use much more. Pass travelers, make sure to check WSDOT conditions before driving over the passes this week. Sometimes even light amounts of snow can create treacherous roads for drivers.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), X @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx and TikTok @abbyaconetv