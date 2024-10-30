Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: A few showers for Halloween, more evening rain

By
Published  October 30, 2024 10:28pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Few showers and cool Halloween Day

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

It was a wet, cool and blustery day for western Washington, but the sun did come out for a few minutes this afternoon. 

Seattle Skyview

It was a cooler afternoon with temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Today's Highs

Skies tonight will stay cloudy with scattered showers into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures Tonight

A few showers will be around to start the day, but mostly dry skies through midday. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow's Highs

Showers will return for Thursday evening. Unfortunately, trick-or-treaters should be ready for showers. 

Futurecast 8pm

We will see several rounds of mountain snow through Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Friday evening for the north and south central Cascades, including White Pass and Rainy Pass. 

Snow Passes

Skies will be wet to start Friday with showers through the afternoon. A bit drier for the weekend with only a few showers and more sunbreaks. 

Seattle Extended

