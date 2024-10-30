Seattle weather: A few showers for Halloween, more evening rain

It was a wet, cool and blustery day for western Washington, but the sun did come out for a few minutes this afternoon.

It was a cooler afternoon with temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

Skies tonight will stay cloudy with scattered showers into early Thursday morning. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few showers will be around to start the day, but mostly dry skies through midday. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Showers will return for Thursday evening. Unfortunately, trick-or-treaters should be ready for showers.

We will see several rounds of mountain snow through Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Friday evening for the north and south central Cascades, including White Pass and Rainy Pass.

Skies will be wet to start Friday with showers through the afternoon. A bit drier for the weekend with only a few showers and more sunbreaks.