Seattle weather: Freezing rain, snow and ice possible Tuesday into early Wednesday

Tonight, we are seeing increasing freezing rain and mixed showers starting in the South Sound moving northward tonight.

Western Washington is under a Winter Weather Advisory through Wednesday morning for freezing rain, mixed showers and ice.

Through tonight there will be a chance of freezing rain, mixed rain and snow showers, with more snow likely for the northern interior.

A Winter Storm Warning for Whatcom County and along the strait tonight through Wednesday for snow and ice potential.

The most likely chance of accumulating snow will be up north with several inches possible. We can't rule out a light dusting closer to the foothills.

Overnight lows will drop again below freezing. We will see overnight mixed/rain showers and heavy mountain snow.

By tomorrow morning, most of the showers will be just rain. A few mixed showers can't be ruled out. Snow is still likely up north near Whatcom County and the Strait.

High temperatures Wednesday will be slightly warmer, highs in the low 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy through the afternoon.

Chance of mixed showers Thursday, not expecting any major impacts. Temperatures will slowly warm to above average by early next week. More lowland rain and mountain snow in the forecast.