Gorgeous weather in Seattle for Easter

Talk about an egg-cellent forecast for Easter in Western Washington! Soak up the sunshine while we have it: cloudier skies return Tuesday.

Highs this afternoon will lift into the upper 50s to low 60s. Once we get through a few spots of clouds this morning, plentiful sunshine is on tap throughout the rest of the day today. For those of you who celebrate Easter, I'd recommend a light sweater incorporated into your Easter outfit this morning; you'll likely peel back that layer later this afternoon if you're outside in the sunshine.

Tomorrow, you can expect morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. Temperatures warm by a few degrees.

Though Tuesday will be warmer than Monday, it might feel cooler as clouds increase. A few showers surge back into Puget Sound late Tuesday with scattered showers into Wednesday. There's a small chance for isolated showers through Saturday with mostly cloudy skies.

The weather will hold up wonderfully for the Mariners games today through Tuesday. The roof may be closed on Wednesday if showers develop. Stay tuned for further updates!

Highs plunge Wednesday, dropping to the low 50s for highs. Overnight temperatures mostly range in the 40s, but lows could tumble to the upper 30s in Seattle Thursday and Friday mornings.

Over the mountains, at least a little bit of snow is back in the forecast starting Wednesday.

Take good care!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

