Seattle weather: Gorgeous week of weather ahead

Enjoy our gorgeous week of weather! We're forecasting a gradual warm-up through Friday before milder temps take hold for Memorial Day weekend.



Today, filtered sunshine is on tap. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s which is close to average. It'll be perfect for getting outside.

Tomorrow, highs warm to the mid 70s across much of Western Washington. Friday will be hotter as temps crest into the low 80s.

The scorching temperatures are short-lived. Cooler weather arrives for Memorial Day weekend. However, it'll stay pleasant with highs on either side of 70 degrees. Saturday through Tuesday, we'll have morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

There isn't any real rain in sight the next seven days for Puget Sound, but the Cascades could see isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow and Friday. We'll track that for you closely.

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

