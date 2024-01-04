Seattle weather: Heavy mountain snow ahead for Western Washington

While only minor mountain snow is forecast today, more intense winter weather is on the way for the Olympics and Cascades later this week.

For today, highs will reach the mid to upper 40s for most under gray skies (once again). Rain this morning will turn to fewer showers this afternoon. Like yesterday, light mountain snow is expected (in the order of about one to four inches). There could be some breezy pockets as well. Today's "weather maker" is a weak front pushing through the region. Because this front is so far away from its attached low pressure system, it's not strong.

Tomorrow evening, our next round of lowland rain, mountain snow and wind increase. The winds will be the strongest for the typical spots, including places like the coast, inland waters and Salish Sea. The snow over the passes could be very impressive by Saturday, stacking up between six to ten plus inches (or more)! Check WSDOT conditions before you travel. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice!

Sunday is looking absolutely beautiful around Western Washington. Morning clouds and showers will give way to drier, sunnier weather in the afternoon. Enjoy!



Our cool and wet pattern resumes next week. Significant mountain snow of a foot or more could accumulate on Tuesday. At times from Monday morning into next week, there might be a few brief windows where a light rain/snow mix could develop in the lower elevations. Any impact would be minimal if anything.



Forecast models are hinting at a sizable cooldown next Thursday and Friday. There's still some uncertainty about how all of that could pan out, so stick with us for the latest!

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

