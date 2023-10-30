Seattle weather: High clouds and dry for Halloween

A beautiful sunny October for the Pacific Northwest with mild temperatures! Highs today topped out in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight, skies will remain clear and overnight lows will be cool in the 30s—good news, not as cold as the last several nights.

Halloween isn't looking too spooky for trick-or-treaters! We are going to see high clouds and mid 50s with no rain!

For those heading out to celebrate tomorrow evening, the sun sets at 5:53pm. Temperatures will cool into the low 50s, but skies will be calm and dry.

Skies remain dry for the first part of Wednesday, but a warm front will push onshore by the afternoon bringing the rain back to the PNW. The cold front Thursday will bring even more rain and wind.

Showers remain in the forecast through the next weekend. We are going to see more rain, wind and potential mountain snow.