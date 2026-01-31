Seattle weather: Light dusting of snow on slopes tonight

After near record highs on Saturday afternoon, the evening will remain mild with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will fall to near freezing in the passes as a cold front sweeps through late Saturday and early Sunday.

Mild nights continue in Western Washington with lows near the mid 40s.

Showers were very light on Saturday afternoon, but are forecast to become heavy and more widespread at times overnight into early Sunday. The cold front will arrive in the coastal region shortly after midnight and push through the Puget Sound lowlands. Rainfall total will range between .40-1.00" with that higher total along the coast.

A cold front arrives overnight with a chance of showers and mountain snow.

Snow levels will remain near 7000' into Saturday night before the front arrives. The cold front will bring cooler air with it, lowering them to near 5000'. A light dusting of snow will be possible in the Cascades.

Our ski resorts are struggling with the snowpack for skiing, with around 20" at Crystal to just under 50" at Stevens Pass.

An incoming cold front will bring a chance for light snow in the mountains early Sunday.

On and off showers will be possible through the weekend and are forecast to wrap up early Monday. Spring-like weather is expected next week with near record highs nearing 60 degrees.

On and off showers this weekend with spring-like conditions next week.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-based Amazon to close Amazon Go, Amazon Fresh stores, shift focus

Gov. Ferguson, AG Brown write warning to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County

Man shot multiple times in Pierce County drive-by

Rivian amps up competition with Tesla, pledging $4.6M to WA ballot initiative

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.