Seattle weather: Increasing showers on Wednesday

A mild day for Western Washington as we saw sunshine and breezy winds this afternoon.

Tonight, light showers will slowly spread inland with overnight lows only in the low 40s.

Winds will be gusty along the Cascade Foothills. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 pm on Wednesday for the Cascade Foothills. Gusts between 45-55 mph are possible.

Scattered showers will increase throughout the day on Wednesday. The warm front moves inland overnight tonight with a few showers into the morning.

The trailing cold front moves inland slowly Wednesday evening, which could even produce an isolated t-storm along the coast.

Highs Wednesday will be mild and above average again with highs in the low 50s. Scattered showers at times throughout the day.

There is a potential for minor coastal flooding due to king tides this week. This will NOT be the same as last year's event, but there could be some tidal overflow. The best chance for that will be Wednesday afternoon along the Pacific Coast and up towards Port Townsend.

Mild temperatures and scattered showers stay on track for the rest of the week.



