June gloom returns this Father's Day weekend

Overcast skies greeted Western Washington to start Wednesday with some sunshine expected later in the afternoon.

High temperatures will remain a little cooler than average, but still comfortable today, in the mid to upper 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will nudge its way into the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, bringing brief morning clouds and lots of afternoon sunshine. Temps will warm slightly, into the low to mid 70s.

The warmer weather doesn't last long. Friday through the weekend, a trough will dig its way into the Pacific Northwest bringing in cooler air and rain showers. Snow levels could fall to around 4,500 to 5,000 feet on Sunday. Snow accumulation will be possible above the passes for Father's Day.

Down in the lowlands, expect more clouds on Friday, followed by a showery and cool weekend. Scattered showers continue through early next week with highs in the 60s.