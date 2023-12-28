Seattle weather: Light showers and dry times through Saturday

A low pressure system moving out of the area will continue to bring rain showers Thursday morning, but the next two days are looking drier.

Showers will mostly wrap up Thursday afternoon, but a few isolated showers could linger. The big story will be the mild temperatures. Highs will be approaching record daily temperatures the next few days.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Washington Coast. Expect large waves and dangerous conditions along the coastline. Waves of 17 to 20 feet are expected in the surf zone.

The next few days will just bring a few showers for most of us west of the Cascades. The Coast and Olympic Peninsula will catch the brunt of the next few bands of showers.

If you are heading out on the town to celebrate New Year's Eve, it will be dry and partly cloudy with temps in the low 40s.

It's a quiet weather week as we wrap up 2023 and enter 2024. No major storms are heading our way for at least the next seven days.