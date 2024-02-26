Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible in areas Tuesday morning

A convergence zone set up in Snohomish County Monday morning bringing brief wet snow to some neighborhoods. Another round of convergence zone snow is possible in the same areas later Monday night into Tuesday morning.

In the meantime, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s Monday with a mix of rain showers and afternoon sunbreaks.

Late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, there is another chance for measurable snow in Snohomish County and eastern Jefferson County. Up to an inch is possible in these areas before the air mass dries up.

Temperatures will be much cooler Tuesday morning, with many Puget Sound area locations below freezing. This could lead to some icy roads for the morning commute.

Tuesday night, snow levels will rise to about 3,500 feet and a more organized weather system will take aim at the Pacific Northwest. This will bring widespread rain to the lowlands and snow to areas above Snoqualmie Pass through Wednesday. South winds will be breezy, gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

It's not all bad news for Snoqualmie Pass. Snow levels will dip again Wednesday night through the end of the week.

February is Sea-Tac's snowiest month of the year on average. The all-time February record was set in 2019, when Sea-Tac saw over 20 inches of snow.

If you're looking for some dry time, next weekend will be our best bet. Temperatures will stay cool through the extended period with highs about five to seven degrees below average for late February.