Seattle weather: Lows clouds to afternoon sunbreaks Friday

Published  September 19, 2024 10:09pm PDT
Seattle weather: More morning clouds to sunbreaks

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

We saw some nice sunshine this afternoon along with mild temperatures. 

Afternoon temperatures were in the upper 60s to low 70s Thursday as weak high pressure continued in the region. 

Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s to low 50s as a weak disturbance passes through the PNW.

Areas of low clouds and fog to start Friday, with a possible passing sprinkle in the morning. 

Highs tomorrow will take a hit by a few degrees as a weak disturbance ushers in more marine air and cooler temperatures. 

Clouds will also start the day Saturday with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures, highs back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Shower chances return Sunday into early Monday with a few more clouds. High pressure builds again early in the week to bring more sunshine, warmer temperatures and light offshore flow. A slight chance of showers lingers Thursday, but for now keeping things dry. 

Clouds will also start the day Saturday with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures, highs back into the upper 60s to low 70S.