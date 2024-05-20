Expand / Collapse search

Mild weather Monday followed by rain Tuesday in Seattle

Published  May 20, 2024 11:37am PDT
Seattle weather: Showers return Tuesday

SEATTLE - Mild and pleasant weather Monday will be followed by cooler, rainier and cloudier weather on Tuesday.

Highs this afternoon will near the average for this time of year. Temperatures reach the mid 60s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

This map shows that highs will reach the 60s for most places in Western Washington.

Highs Monday afternoon will reach the mid 60s for most. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will bring about big changes to Western Washington. There could be about half an inch of rain in the Puget Sound lowlands tomorrow with one to two inches of rain over the Olympics and Cascades.

This map shows that the coast and Olympic Peninsula will wake up to rain Tuesday morning.

It'll be a damp commute Tuesday morning for communities along the Olympic Peninsula. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This map shows that rain midday Tuesday will be widespread and soaking.

Most backyards in Western Washington will be enveloped by rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This map shows that rain is likely in many places at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Puget Sound.

Rain is ongoing in Puget Sound Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The rain will make commuting a mess in the morning and evening for some communities.

A shower starts the day Wednesday, but drier weather takes over in the afternoon.

Dry weather is in store Monday with rain returning Tuesday.

Temperatures cool by a solid ten degrees from Monday to Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday looks lovely with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures rebound into the mid 60s.

We'll alternate between showers and sunbreaks on Friday and Saturday. Sunday could be dry albeit mostly cloudy.

This graphic shows that highs reach the 60s the next seven days except for Tuesday.

Daily highs reach the 60s with the exception of Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay tuned for any updates in the days ahead!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone