Mild weather Monday followed by rain Tuesday in Seattle

Mild and pleasant weather Monday will be followed by cooler, rainier and cloudier weather on Tuesday.

Highs this afternoon will near the average for this time of year. Temperatures reach the mid 60s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Highs Monday afternoon will reach the mid 60s for most. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will bring about big changes to Western Washington. There could be about half an inch of rain in the Puget Sound lowlands tomorrow with one to two inches of rain over the Olympics and Cascades.

It'll be a damp commute Tuesday morning for communities along the Olympic Peninsula. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Most backyards in Western Washington will be enveloped by rain. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain is ongoing in Puget Sound Tuesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The rain will make commuting a mess in the morning and evening for some communities.

A shower starts the day Wednesday, but drier weather takes over in the afternoon.

Temperatures cool by a solid ten degrees from Monday to Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday looks lovely with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Temperatures rebound into the mid 60s.

We'll alternate between showers and sunbreaks on Friday and Saturday. Sunday could be dry albeit mostly cloudy.

Daily highs reach the 60s with the exception of Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay tuned for any updates in the days ahead!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone