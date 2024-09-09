Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy, late showers Tuesday

After cloudy skies to start the day, we saw some nice sunbreaks with cleaner skies this afternoon. Air quality is back to GOOD for western Washington.

Highs today are several degrees cooler compared to Sunday, only peaking in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight, clouds will return with mostly cloudy conditions into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be slightly cooler in the mid to low 50s.

Skies will be cloudy most of Tuesday, with increasing coverage by the afternoon. Showers will start to increase along the coast by Tuesday evening, slowly moving west.

It will be another cooler day Tuesday, with highs well below the seasonal average. Highs will have a hard time getting out of the upper 60s.

Our next system will move into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, bringing our coolest temperatures of the week and a chance of showers.

It will be a cooler week, with more clouds and a chance of showers. We will see a nice break from the active weather from Thursday into Friday, but the chance of showers return for the weekend. Best chance of showers from Sunday into Monday.