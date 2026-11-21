The Brief Western Washington will see a mostly dry weekend with afternoon highs in the mid-50s, though light rain is possible south of Seattle and near the coast Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow levels will hover between 2,000 and 3,000 feet for the next few days, bringing light snow to mountain passes before rising ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasters are monitoring the potential for King Tides into next week due to offshore low-pressure systems combining with Tuesday's full supermoon.



Saturday morning got off to a foggy and frosty start. A disturbance sitting off the coast will lead to light rain chances mainly south of Seattle and toward the coastal region Saturday evening and into Sunday morning.

Skies will clear out some during the day on Sunday with many seeing partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

A disturbance off the coast will lead to light rain chance for some spots into Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle)

Cold air will remain in place for the next few days, keeping snow levels fairly low.

They will hover around 2000–3000 feet, which could lead to light snow accumulations at the passes. Luckily, the snow levels are forecast to rise before the busy travel days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Snow levels will hover around 2000-3000' the next few days. Light snow at the passes. (FOX13 Seattle)

Increasing clouds late Saturday night and early Sunday won't allow temperatures to get quite as cold as they've been the last few nights.

Many spots will stay above freezing with mainly the south-west interior seeing some of the coolest readings by Sunday morning.

Overnight lows will remain cool, but not as frosty or freezing as the last few nights.

With deep low pressure systems off the coast, combined with a full supermoon, we are monitoring the potential for King Tides into next week. Be on the lookout for higher than normal tides the next few days.

A super full moon is forecast for Tuesday leading to some King Tides by Wednesday. (FOX13 Seattle)

Be sure to get outside and enjoy our mainly dry weekend as we are expecting damp and breezy days through the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

Afternoon highs will be mild compared to the last several days, warming into the mid 50s.

After a mainly dry weekend, damp days ahead into Thanksgiving. (FOX13 SEATTLE)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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