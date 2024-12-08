Seattle weather: Mountain snow to wrap later Sunday afternoon

Scattered lowland rain and mountain snow will gradually taper this afternoon. Drier and sunnier weather will take over later today.

Isolated showers are possible in Seattle early Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the meantime, make sure to check WSDOT pass conditions before traveling over the mountains! Ensure that you and your car are prepared for snowy roads. These winter alerts below continue until 4 p.m.

Winter weather alerts stay in effect for the Washington Cascades until 4 p.m. Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the lower elevations, we’ve experienced on-and-off rain today with blustery weather this morning. Gusts could reach 40 mph over the mountains, but gusts should stay under 30 mph for the rest of the day today in the lowlands.

Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 40s to low 50s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather is back in Seattle on Monday and Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will feature morning fog and afternoon sunshine. Dry (and chilly!) weather lingers through Wednesday. Rain is back in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Next weekend could be cool, unsettled and damp with more rounds of mountain snow.

Highs this week will remain in the 40s with lows in the 30s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone