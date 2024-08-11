Noticeably cooler and cloudier weather in store for Seattle all week

For those eager for cooler weather: you'll be thrilled to see our latest seven day forecast in Seattle. Highs will remain in the 70s all week.

Highs cool to the low 70s in Seattle the next several days. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, temperatures will land in the low 70s for most in Puget Sound and Seattle. You can plan on mostly cloudy skies and only a few sun breaks this afternoon.

Highs this afternoon will range in the low 70s for most in Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The same weather pattern providing us with grayer, cooler conditions is pushing any lingering wildfire haze back out into Eastern Washington. There's a low risk that some high-level smoke could push into the North Sound Monday afternoon and Tuesday, but today looks primarily smoke-free. Should any smoke return to the higher levels of the atmosphere tomorrow, I'm not expecting much if any impact on air quality at the surface. It's a different story in Eastern Washington where smoke from regional wildfires is affecting the quality of the air.



Here are links to more resources:

https://pscleanair.gov/

https://enviwa.ecology.wa.gov/mobile/



Unfortunately, there's a Red Flag Warning for the Methow Valley in effect today and tomorrow. Dry thunderstorms with gusty winds could fuel fires and make them grow faster. Lightning could ignite new flames.

A Red Flag Warning is posted for the Methow Valley Sunday and Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A few thunderstorms could also develop elsewhere in the North Cascades this afternoon.

There's a possibility for storms in the North Cascades Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures stay steadily in the 70s all week! Mostly overcast skies will persist through Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday may feature more sunshine in the afternoons (the mornings will be gray) You can bet on cloudier vs sunnier skies next Saturday.

Mild highs in the 70s remain in Seattle all week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful Sunday!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone