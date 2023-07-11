Onshore flow keeps highs cooler than average

Highs on this All-Star Tuesday landing close to average at 76 for SeaTac. Normal for this time of year is now 77.

Overnight clouds increase as onshore flow pushes marine air inland. Temperatures cool into the low to mid 50s.

Our commute forecast for Wednesday is cloudy with a few sprinkles at the coast.

By midday expect some clearing for filtered sunshine with a chance for a few pockets of shallow sprinkles, mainly north. Otherwise, skies will clear to partly sunny by late afternoon.

Look for highs to hang on the cooler side Wednesday. Temperatures only heat into the upper 60s for the North Sound with warmer highs, in the low 70s, through the Central Sound with slightly warmer readings for South Sounders.

Here's a peak at where our normal seasonal temperatures land throughout the summer months for the Seattle area.

As we close out the work week and move into the weekend, upper-level ridging takes over the region. Skies will clear allowing for earlier heating to bring highs above normal. By Saturday temperatures jump into the mid 80s!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

