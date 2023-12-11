Overnight clouds & fog, dry skies Tuesday

Most of the Pacific Northwest stayed under clouds today, but the coast saw a beautiful sunset! Check out the view from Forks, WA!

Overnight, we will see slightly cooler temperatures with areas of patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday we will see another day of morning clouds and fog with more clouds and potential sunbreaks for the afternoon.

High pressure will continue to be the main weather feature and will stay around the area through Wednesday. Leaving us with dry skies.

Light rain will return Wednesday evening through Thursday. Light mountain snow for the passes with snow levels dropping to 3000-4000'.

You might also notice it is getting dark very early! It is in fact the earliest sunsets of the year for the next week. We slowly start to see later sunsets, with a sunset of 4:28pm New Year's Day.

No major storm systems expected for our area through the next week. Dry and mild conditions forecast for next weekend.