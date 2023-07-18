Perfect summer weather in store for Western Washington

Perfect summer weather is in store for Western Washington today! Highs will reach the mid 70s for most. A few backyards could jump into the 80s.

Most communities will enjoy sunshine from the start to the finish today. Soak up the gorgeous weather!

Due to a strengthening high pressure system, temperatures Wednesday rebound into the mid 80s. The 80s stick around into Saturday.

As westerly winds pick up slightly Sunday, the morning could be gray. Morning clouds clear for plentiful sunshine in the afternoon.

The weather will be super summery for all the big events in Western Washington this week, including the Mariners, Seattle Storm, Capitol Hill Block Party and the back-to-back Taylor Swift concerts at Lumen Field this week. Check out the forecast below.

