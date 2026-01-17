Seattle weather: Perfect weather for MLK Jr. holiday weekend

Sunny weather will continue in western Washington through the holiday weekend.

A strong ridge of high pressure will stay in place through the MLK Jr. holiday weekend, bringing chilly clear mornings and lots of daytime sunshine.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will dominate over the Pacific Northwest through early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday night’s Seahawks playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers will be clear with temperatures in the 40s during the game. GO HAWKS!

It will be dry and clear for the Seahawks divisional round playoff game against the 49ers. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday and Monday will also be dry and sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s.

The next chance for rain showers will not arrive until Thursday and Friday of next week.

It will be dry through at least Wednesday of next week in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

