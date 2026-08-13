Seattle weather: Potential thunderstorms prompt Fire Weather Watch

The Brief Thunderstorms brought lightning, hail and gusty winds to parts of Washington Wednesday, increasing wildfire concerns near active fires. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches are in effect as more thunderstorms and strong outflow winds remain possible Thursday. Wildfire smoke could return to western Washington Thursday and Friday, while temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s.



Scattered showers and thunderstorms hit parts of the East Slopes of the Cascades and northern mountains Wednesday.

At Lake Chelan, viewer Jacob Kimerer said that hail, thunder and lightning accompanied the storm.

Red Flag Warnings

The storms prompted a Red Flag Warning to be issued through Wednesday night for portions of the Olympic Mountains, North and Central Cascades, Methow Valley and Foothills of Central Washington Cascades and Waterville Plateau.

A Red Flag Warning will also remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday for other areas, including the Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains, Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington, Foothills of Northeast Washington and Colville Reservation.

Fire Weather Watch

As the storms moved towards the Canadian border, areas like Omak and Twisp saw lightning strikes near the location of the Sinlahekin Fire, which is now at 152,921 acres and is just 37% contained. Gusty outflow winds of up to 20 to 40 mph, which were associated with the storms, had the potential to spread new and existing fires.

More isolated thunderstorms could pop up Thursday. Because of that, a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect through Thursday night for portions of the Olympic Mountains and West Slopes of the Cascades. Storms from those systems could produce outflow winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour. The Fire Weather Watches could change into Red Flag Warnings on Thursday depending on conditions.

Air Quality Alert

In western Washington, smoke is likely to return on Thursday and Friday, with areas like Stevens Pass expected to see impacted air quality.

What's next:

Temperatures will warm again into the low to mid 80s Thursday with mostly sunny skies. A cooldown is expected early next week.

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