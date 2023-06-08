Rain finally returns to Seattle

Seattle hasn not had any measurable rain since May 22! Tomorrow, rain will sweep through the Puget Sound lowlands and the Cascades. This will be the most rain since May 15.



As for today, temperatures will be a solid ten degrees cooler than yesterday. This is due to a westerly flow. Even though the I-5 corridor will see temps soaring into the 70s, the coast will be significantly cooler due to cloudier skies and proximity to the cooler Pacific air.

By around 8-9 p.m., rain will fire up over the South Cascades before tracking into the South Sound by midnight or so. By 7 a.m. Friday, rain will march through much of Western Washington. Get ready for a seriously messy morning commute. Rain could linger into noon before lessening by the evening.

This weekend looks dry and beautiful. Morning clouds will be followed by afternoon sunshine on Saturday.

As a ridge of high pressure builds in the atmosphere Sunday, things really heat up around here. Highs will jump to the 80s Sunday and Monday under mostly sunny skies.



Tuesday and Wednesday will mark a return to our familiar pattern of early clouds and afternoon sunshine.



As the Northeast endures some of the worst air quality in the world, thankfully - air quality remains good across Western Washington. There is a slight chance for minor smoke in Whatcom County today from fires in Canada, but otherwise we're in good shape. To learn more about the smoke on the East Coast, click here.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

