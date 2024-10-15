Seattle weather: Rounds of rain, breezy winds and lowering snow levels Wednesday

We saw plenty of cloud cover today with a few light showers and cooler temperatures. Highs today were in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds will continue this evening along with light showers. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our next cold front will move through Wednesday morning, bringing more rain, wind and cooler temperatures.

It will be cool again on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is potential for thunderstorms into the afternoon as cold air aloft moves in along with daytime heating from the sunbreaks. They could also bring heavy rounds of showers and gusty winds.

Winds will get breezy behind the cold front Wednesday, with gusts to 25mph possible. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels are going to drop behind the cold front as well, bringing snowflakes as low as 3500' for Wednesday. No major snow impacts are expected, but these will be our first flakes of the season for Stevens and White Pass.

Showers will linger through Thursday morning with drier conditions through Friday afternoon. An atmospheric river set up is expected to move into the Pacific Northwest Friday evening into the weekend. We will see some heavier rain and gusty winds. Snow levels will rise again with milder temperatures.