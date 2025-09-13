Rainy weather returns to Seattle on Sunday

While Saturday is featuring abundant sunshine for many communities in western Washington, scattered and steady rain will make a comeback in the Seattle area on Sunday.

After a cloudy start for some, increasing sunshine is forecast for the rest of the day today in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, highs will lift to the upper 60s to the mid 70s under generous sunshine.

Generous sunshine and highs in the mid 70s are expected in Seattle on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Late tonight, rain will return along the coast before sweeping over the I-5 corridor between 5-9 a.m. on Sunday. On-and-off rain will continue for Central and North Puget Sound tomorrow afternoon and evening: during this time, the coast, Strait and South Sound will likely enjoy quieter and sunnier weather.

Soggy weather will stage a comeback in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Outside an isolated convergence zone where showers could continue into Monday morning, drier weather will prevail for the start of the workweek.



Highs will spike to the low to mid 80s in Seattle on Tuesday (should the weather pattern still hold). Showers and cooler weather will follow on Wednesday.

Hotter weather is in store for the Seattle region on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

